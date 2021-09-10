RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Acquires $25,400.00 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

