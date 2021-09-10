Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Methanex (TSE: MX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/7/2021 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.50 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$68.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MX opened at C$49.77 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

