Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,179 VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

