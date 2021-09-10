Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,804,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.