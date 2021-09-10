Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.10, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day moving average is $246.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

