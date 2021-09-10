Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

