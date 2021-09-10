Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

NYSE SNA opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

