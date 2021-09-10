Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renew has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Get Renew alerts:

RNWH opened at GBX 831 ($10.86) on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £653.84 million and a PE ratio of 27.61.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.