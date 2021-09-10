Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

