Research Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.63 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

