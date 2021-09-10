ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $859.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the highest is $877.90 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.59. 539,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

