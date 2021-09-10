ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $295.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.