Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 334 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 48,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

