Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

