Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

