Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,057 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

