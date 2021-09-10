REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

