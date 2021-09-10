RH to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.81.

NYSE RH opened at $725.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $688.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.