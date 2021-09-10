Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,836 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

