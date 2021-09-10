Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,780 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Richardson Electronics worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.