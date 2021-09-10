Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 2.8%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. 96 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 641,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

