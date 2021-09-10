Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 100.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 235.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.33 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

