Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.