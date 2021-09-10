Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

