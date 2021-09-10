Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
