Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading Up 41% This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $87,086.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.