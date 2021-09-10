Roger Alexander White Acquires 26 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.16 ($192.27).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.80. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

BAG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

