Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

