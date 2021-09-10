Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.27 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

