Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60.

AVLR stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

