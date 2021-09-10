Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.83 ($170.39).

EPA SU traded up €1.02 ($1.20) on Friday, hitting €151.70 ($178.47). 720,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.48.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

