Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.18.

Dollarama stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.66. 670,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,909. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

