Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $340.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.50.

Shares of SHW opened at $297.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

