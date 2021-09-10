RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $52.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.82 million to $55.66 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $207.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $213.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.31 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $230.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

