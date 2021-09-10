RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $175.98 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00125717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00180983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,143.94 or 0.99651270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.25 or 0.07064280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00842858 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

