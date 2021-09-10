Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 224,316 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 1,544.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

