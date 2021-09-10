Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Model N worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Model N by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Model N by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

