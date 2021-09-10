Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.14 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

