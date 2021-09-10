Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNLI opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.