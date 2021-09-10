Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 74,267 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,267 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,146,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,278,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

UE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

