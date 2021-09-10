Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 84,739 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $24.74 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 175,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,255.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $456,750. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

