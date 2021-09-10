SafeInsure Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,899.82 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 81.2% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $163,899.82 and $569.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017215 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,421,477 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.