Saito Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Saito has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Saito has a market cap of $12.45 million and $529,899.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saito alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.