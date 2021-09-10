salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 204,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

