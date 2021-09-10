Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo Sells 64,671 Shares

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Hordo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $22,175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

