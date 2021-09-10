Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,150 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 695.33 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,618.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

