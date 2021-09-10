Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,150 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 695.33 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,618.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

