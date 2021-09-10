Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €83.31 ($98.01) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €87.38 and a 200-day moving average of €85.58.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

