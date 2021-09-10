Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €83.31 ($98.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

