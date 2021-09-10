Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAR. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

