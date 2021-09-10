Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,455,000 after buying an additional 256,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of PG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The company has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

