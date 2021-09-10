Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $74,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,612. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

